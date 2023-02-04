Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Cap of $334.60 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00030399 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $334.60 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00428488 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.70 or 0.29212424 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00414980 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,143,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,969,281 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
