Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333.27 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00030420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $333.27 million and $8.95 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002714 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,146,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,972,422 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
