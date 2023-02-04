Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.86

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.86 and traded as low as $44.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 333 shares.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

