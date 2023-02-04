Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,235 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 37,411,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,802,600. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.