Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 60,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 384,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.70 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

