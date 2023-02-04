Barclays Boosts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 364

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.64) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.40) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.89).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.17).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

