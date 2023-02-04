Barclays Boosts Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Price Target to GBX 364

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.
Haleon Trading Up 1.6 %
HLN opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
