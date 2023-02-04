Barclays Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $118.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

