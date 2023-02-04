Barclays Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 1,518

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.40) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.61) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,669.25 ($20.62).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,354 ($16.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,170.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,015.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3,563.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.06).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.