Barclays Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 770 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.30) to GBX 864 ($10.67) in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
