Barclays Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 770 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.30) to GBX 864 ($10.67) in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in WPP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

