BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.06 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00019887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,779,530 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

