BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.18

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.18 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 28.21 ($0.35). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,471,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,800.00.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

