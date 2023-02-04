BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.
BCE Trading Down 0.1 %
BCE stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
