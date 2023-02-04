BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

BCE stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.