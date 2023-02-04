Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

About Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

