Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance
Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
