Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 727,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,537. The company has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Beazer Homes USA

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

