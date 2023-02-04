Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $284,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
