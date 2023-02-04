Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %
BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Read More
