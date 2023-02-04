Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

