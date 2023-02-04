Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.07-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %
BDX stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. 2,117,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
