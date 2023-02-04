Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.07-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

BDX stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. 2,117,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

