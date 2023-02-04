Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE BDX traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,937. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
