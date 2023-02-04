Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BDX traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,937. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

