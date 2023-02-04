Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0391

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Beldex has a market cap of $157.28 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.85 or 0.07170271 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00090585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

