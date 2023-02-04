Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.55

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.55 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 143,079 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

