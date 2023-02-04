Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $170.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Lear Stock Down 2.6 %

LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 412.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth $37,767,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lear by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

