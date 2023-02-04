Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 117.6% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $214.60 million and $1.66 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

