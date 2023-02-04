Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.