Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $128.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $158.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.78.

BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 179.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Bill.com by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

