Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

