Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $125.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.