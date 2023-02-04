Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after buying an additional 606,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 651,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,995,000 after buying an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 651,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,024,000 after buying an additional 487,014 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

