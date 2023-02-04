BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,163,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $65,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 246,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,013. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

