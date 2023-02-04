BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.