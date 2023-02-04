BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.