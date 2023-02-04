BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.35 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $157.51 million and $48.35 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $23,310.01 or 0.99997711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00224555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

