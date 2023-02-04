BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

BKN stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $260,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

