BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) is Robinson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II accounts for approximately 2.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

