BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 231,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 193,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

