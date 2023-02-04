BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
