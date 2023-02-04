BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

