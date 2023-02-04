Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $84,022.16 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

