Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,483 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Capri worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

