Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $226,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average is $212.74. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

