Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.