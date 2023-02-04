Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

