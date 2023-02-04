Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the quarter. Brightcove comprises approximately 4.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 15.69% of Brightcove worth $41,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.73 million, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,467,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,778.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 241,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,951. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

