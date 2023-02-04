Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EATGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

