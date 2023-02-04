Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 10,211,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
