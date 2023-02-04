Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,337,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

