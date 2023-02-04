Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.58. 726,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,604. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

