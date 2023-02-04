Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

BR opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

