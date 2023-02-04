Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $56.29

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

