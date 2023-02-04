Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.81 by C($1.99). The company had revenue of C$19.23 billion for the quarter.

