Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Cut by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE BEP opened at $28.01 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

