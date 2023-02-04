BRR OpCo LLC Acquires 6,357 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $16.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

